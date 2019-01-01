AGA-BOOM - Theatre of Physical Comedy and Circus Arts. Rooted in the unique European theatrical style and universal language of clowning, Aga-Boom cuts through the barriers of language and culture with the art of slapstick, the humor of physical comedy and the delighted excitement of childhood.
Aga-Boom is an interactive mayhem that carries audiences to the other side of the funhouse mirror, with outrageous zaniness and unrestrained laughter. This 75-minute explosion of pure family fun, for children and adults alike is high energy, and nothing you have ever seen before.
APPEARANCES
Aga-Boom had successful engagements on Broadway, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles. The show has thrilled and delighted audiences performing for millions of people in USA, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Guatemala, Lithuania, Latvia, Spain, Finland, Korea, Singapore, Chile, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, China and more…
Created by veteran of Cirque Du Soleil Dimitri Bogatirev , Aga-Boom was nominated for the Ovation Award , in the category of best touring show, along with The Producers, 42nd Street, Lily Tomlin and Elaine Stritch.
Show Aga-Boom was nominated for the The Luna del Auditorio Award in the category of Alternative Productions, along with Blue Man group and Apocalyptica.
Mayor Oscar Goodman of the city of Las Vegas, has proclaimed that September 7, 2004, was to be “AGA-BOOM Day”, an honor not achieved by many.
The audience ate it up… The show is wonderful and incredibly fun… …a celebration of chaos and clown anarchy.CBC RADIO
The grand finale come closer to being literally riotous- as in so funny that the audience did more than just laugh- than any theatrical experience within memory… The kids in the audience were on cloud nine, but hardly more so than the adults.Los Angeles Times
Aga-boom fills the theater with flying wads and flakes of paper, laughter, whoops and screams of children and adults alike. Masterly clowning with its own originality… Pure family fun... In Iryna Ivanytska as the lead clown, Boom, has a clown of extraordinary talent, expressive from the top of her wild pale wig to the red shag toes of her oversize slippers.The New York Times
Clowning is an art of art form requiring formidable skills. Count the members of AGA-BOOM as masters of the form.Winnipeg Free Press
…A hugely entertaining experience, masterminded and directed by Dimitri Bogatirev and his wife, Irina Ivanytska, both former members of Cirque du Soleil… this show formsa bond with its audience for a shared energy that is infectious… a frenzy of scenes that build toward an unforgettable chaotic finale, show culminates in cheer glee...Backstage West “Critic’s Choice”
Grownups with or without children will appreciate the show’s sophisticated sense of humor.LA WEEKLY "Pick of the week"
The performance lived from moment to moment, second to second, and I can say without reservation this is the single best event ever put on by the Bermuda Festival. The highlight of the night came at the very end, when all semblance of order and civilization finally crumbled, giving way to primordial savagery. And balloons. Lots and lots of balloons. Balloons that Aga, Dash, and Boom bounced freely among the audience; balloons that kept growing in size and diameter until they threatened to squash the hapless adults who had become lost in madness. Only the children were really in their element, and I have to thank the Heavens that I never experienced Aga-Boom at the same age as them. Everything afterwards would appear grey and ineffectual in comparison.Bermuda Sun
Aga-Boom is a unique theatrical event that will have the entire family – young and old alike-laughing, smiling and thinking...
...Rooted in the unique style and universal language of clowning, Aga-Boom cuts through the-barriers of language and culture with art of slapstick, the humor of physical comedy and the delightful excitement of childhood.
A Booming success…Deft, as well as humorous and wonderfully wired. There’s something vaguely post-apocalyptic about the world established by “Aga-Boom-ers…
…Aga-Boom’s” frenzied finale is pretty much guaranteed to send the younger set to the exits free of any previously harnessed energy they came in with.
Aga-Boom is charming family fare that inspires equally intense enjoyment in grown-ups and kids.Time Out, New York
Time Square isn’t likely to get any louder or more celebratory during the holiday season than during run of the booming Aga-Boom in the New Victory Theater.Associated Press
The show has excited and delighted crowds the world over, performing for millions of people in Japan, Mexico, Korea, Singapore, Chile, Canada, Russia,
Lithuania, Latvia, Finland, UK, the United Arab Emirates, and more.
