AGA-BOOM - Theatre of Physical Comedy and Circus Arts. Rooted in the unique European theatrical style and universal language of clowning, Aga-Boom cuts through the barriers of language and culture with the art of slapstick, the humor of physical comedy and the delighted excitement of childhood.

Aga-Boom is an interactive mayhem that carries audiences to the other side of the funhouse mirror, with outrageous zaniness and unrestrained laughter. This 75-minute explosion of pure family fun, for children and adults alike is high energy, and nothing you have ever seen before.

Don Shirley, LA TIMES

"Literally riotous - as in funny that the audience did more than just laugh - than any theatrical experience within memory".

NY TIMES

"Masterly clowning with its own originality... Pure family fun."

LA WEEKLY

Grownups with or without children will appreciate the show’s sophisticated sense of humor.

Aga-Boom had successful engagements on Broadway, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles. The show has thrilled and delighted audiences performing for millions of people in USA, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Guatemala, Lithuania, Latvia, Spain, Finland, Korea, Singapore, Chile, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, China and more…

AgaBoom Tours


Agaboom Dima

Creator Dmitro Bogatirev

theaters
“Do not touch” sign in China

tours
Shoping Mall, Dubai UAE

festivals
Agaboom NY NY

theaters
Characters Work

events
Special Event LA CA

events
Clown Dash

theaters
Agaboom Juggler

theaters
Russian Party Los Angeles CA

events
Hotel Hilton, Las Angeles

events
Canada Toronto

theaters
Corporate Event Mandalay Bay

events
VIP Party. Tropicana Hotel LV.

events
Advertising in China

tours
Festival Figueres, Spain

tours
Monsterpalooza convention LA

events
Folklorama. Winnipeg, Canada.

events
Aga-boom, China Tour

tours
Chautauqua, New York

festivals
Louis Vuitton Lisbon, Portugal

events
Dubai UAE

theaters
Photo opportunity with clowns

tours
Mexican Television

events
Christmas party

events
Mall of the Emirates, UAE

tours
Clown Mini-Boom in China.

tours
Lisbon, Portugal

tours
Street organ. LinQ Hotel.

events
Dubai. Circus tent

tours
Shanghai, China

theaters
Interview. Mexican Television

events
Mall of the Emirates, UAE

festivals
School Bus Monster Truck

events
Paperwall and Boom Clown

theaters
Dash, Baby act. Portugal.

theaters
Agaboom. Balloon time.

theaters
Las Vegas LIB Festival

festivals
Art Festival Canada

festivals
Clown & The Case.

theaters
Ribbon & The Airplain Act.

festivals
Agaboom. Clown Boom. Ira.

theaters
Finale. Festival Performance

festivals
Aga Clown. Solo. Canada

theaters
Photoshoot Las Vegas NV

events
Guests Stars.

festivals
Corporate event

events
Babushki Act. LA CA

events
Show "O" Cirque Du Soleil.

theaters
Clown & The Suitcase

festivals
Safe the Planet Festival

festivals
Agaboom. Opening Act

events
Green Room. NY NY .

theaters
"O" Show. Las Vegas. Belagio.

theaters
Art Festival. Las Vegas.

festivals
Agaboom. Paper. Fun.

events
Happy Clown.

festivals
Clowns workshop. Barcelona.

festivals
Cirque Du Soleil. "O"

theaters
US Air Force Base. Korea.

tours
Alegria Show Tour Europe

tours
NY NY Hospital Show.

events
Contestants Miss USA.

events
Magic Castle.

theaters
Cirque Du Soleil.

tours

CONGRATULATION

David Magazin Las Vegas

  • Proclamation. AGA-BOOM DAY.
  • From the office of the Mayor.
  • Las Vegas NV

David Magazin Las Vegas

  • Cover David Magazin LV
  • To read full article click
HERE

Irina Agaboom

  • Article "CLOWN TRIP"
  • to read click
HERE

Recent shows AGAboom

  • Whitney Library Las Vegas.
  • September

Agaboom Trio

Agaboom

Created by veteran of Cirque Du Soleil Dimitri Bogatirev , Aga-Boom was nominated for the Ovation Award , in the category of best touring show, along with The Producers, 42nd Street, Lily Tomlin and Elaine Stritch.

Show Aga-Boom was nominated for the The Luna del Auditorio Award in the category of Alternative Productions, along with Blue Man group and Apocalyptica.

Agaboom & Oscar

Mayor Oscar Goodman of the city of Las Vegas, has proclaimed that September 7, 2004, was to be “AGA-BOOM Day”, an honor not achieved by many.

Agaboom & Oscar

Agaboom CBC Radio

The audience ate it up… The show is wonderful and incredibly fun… …a celebration of chaos and clown anarchy.

CBC RADIO
Agaboom Preess LA Times

The grand finale come closer to being literally riotous- as in so funny that the audience did more than just laugh- than any theatrical experience within memory… The kids in the audience were on cloud nine, but hardly more so than the adults.

Los Angeles Times
Agaboom press Las Vegas Sun

Aga-Boom”, one of the most creative shows to heat Vegas in a while, is perfect for the entire clan.

Las Vegas Sun
Agaboom press The NY Times

Aga-boom fills the theater with flying wads and flakes of paper, laughter, whoops and screams of children and adults alike. Masterly clowning with its own originality… Pure family fun... In Iryna Ivanytska as the lead clown, Boom, has a clown of extraordinary talent, expressive from the top of her wild pale wig to the red shag toes of her oversize slippers.

The New York Times
Clowning is an art of art form requiring formidable skills. Count the members of AGA-BOOM as masters of the form.

Winnipeg Free Press
Agaboom press Toronto Sun

Aga-Boom offers up simple delight that is – well – simply delightful.

Toronto Sun, (4 stars of 4)
…A hugely entertaining experience, masterminded and directed by Dimitri Bogatirev and his wife, Irina Ivanytska, both former members of Cirque du Soleil… this show formsa bond with its audience for a shared energy that is infectious… a frenzy of scenes that build toward an unforgettable chaotic finale, show culminates in cheer glee...

Backstage West “Critic’s Choice”
Agaboom CBC Radio

LA WEEKLY "Pick of the week"
Agaboom Preess LA Times

Best of This Weekend… on stage AGA-BOOM!

Las Vegas Review Journal
Agaboom press Las Vegas Sun

The performance lived from moment to moment, second to second, and I can say without reservation this is the single best event ever put on by the Bermuda Festival. The highlight of the night came at the very end, when all semblance of order and civilization finally crumbled, giving way to primordial savagery. And balloons. Lots and lots of balloons. Balloons that Aga, Dash, and Boom bounced freely among the audience; balloons that kept growing in size and diameter until they threatened to squash the hapless adults who had become lost in madness. Only the children were really in their element, and I have to thank the Heavens that I never experienced Aga-Boom at the same age as them. Everything afterwards would appear grey and ineffectual in comparison.

Bermuda Sun
Aga-Boom is a unique theatrical event that will have the entire family – young and old alike-laughing, smiling and thinking...
...Rooted in the unique style and universal language of clowning, Aga-Boom cuts through the-barriers of language and culture with art of slapstick, the humor of physical comedy and the delightful excitement of childhood.

The Burbank Times
Agaboom press Vegastars

Aga-Boom is simplistic and elaborate; it’s child-like and sophisticated, but most of all it’s downright fun. Aga-Boom clowns are more that you’d ever expect. They’re masters of true art form.

Vegastars
Agaboom Daily News

A Booming success…Deft, as well as humorous and wonderfully wired. There’s something vaguely post-apocalyptic about the world established by “Aga-Boom-ers…
…Aga-Boom’s” frenzied finale is pretty much guaranteed to send the younger set to the exits free of any previously harnessed energy they came in with.

Daily News
Agaboom Press The Tolucan Times

I can’t imagine any audience member of any taste, nationality, or age leaving this show without a big smile on their face. Unique and universal style…

The Tolucan Times
Agaboom press Time Out NY

Aga-Boom is charming family fare that inspires equally intense enjoyment in grown-ups and kids.

Time Out, New York
Agaboom press Associated Press

Time Square isn’t likely to get any louder or more celebratory during the holiday season than during run of the booming Aga-Boom in the New Victory Theater.

Associated Press
Khaleej Times Agaboom

The Sell-Out Broadway Sensation.

Khaleej Times

Dash clown

The show has excited and delighted crowds the world over, performing for millions of people in Japan, Mexico, Korea, Singapore, Chile, Canada, Russia,
Lithuania, Latvia, Finland, UK, the United Arab Emirates, and more.


Follow our channel at YOUTUBE to see more videos











1 to 1 Entertainment LLC

Phone +1 (702) 871-0617

Fax +1 (419) 844-6091

info@agaboom.com

if you have special request, learn how to hire or research availability and Aga-boom pricing for a corporate event, fundraiser, private party, social media campaign, fair or festival, tradeshow or conference.

